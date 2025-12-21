Previous
“The stockings were hung…” by rhoing
[Yeah, I’m this far behind again.]

Our older daughter went to urgent care this morning: bronchitis perhaps and came home with several prescriptions for her symptoms. Her daughter has a temperature of 102°F, so it was a low-key day when we moved over to their house today. We’re going to be together for Christmas celebrations anyway — we’re not going to stay away — so we may as well get exposed right away, right? We have three grandchildren and a son-in-law that go to the petri dishes† we call “schools” and “day cares,” so it’s bound to happen! So today we mostly played games with the two older grandkids and their parents. One of the games is a lot of fun and simple enough for the 8-year old to play … and of course she relishes in playing with the grown-ups!

† Someone else I encountered recently said her mom, who always goes home sick after visiting southern Illinois from Wisconsin at Christmas calls the littlest kids “window lickers.”

