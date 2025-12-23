Previous
The flexibility of youth… by rhoing
Photo 4933

The flexibility of youth…

Today we went with our grandson to his session at Conquer Ninja Gym. It was fun to see him running around and attempting things that are hard, especially as one of the littlest participants.

[ PXL_20251223_225547202_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1351% complete

GaryW ace
This guy is SO cute! Does he look like his grandpa?
January 10th, 2026  
