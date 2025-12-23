Sign up
Photo 4933
Photo 4933
The flexibility of youth…
Today we went with our grandson to his session at Conquer Ninja Gym. It was fun to see him running around and attempting things that are hard, especially as one of the littlest participants.
December 23 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20251223_225547202_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5233
photos
53
followers
50
following
4926
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4929
4930
298
4931
299
4932
300
4933
Tags
massachusetts
,
grandchildren
,
ninja
,
grandsons
,
woburn
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
tm-p8
,
tm23dec
,
ninja gym
GaryW
ace
This guy is SO cute! Does he look like his grandpa?
January 10th, 2026
