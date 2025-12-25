Sign up
Previous
Photo 4935
Christmas family photo
We spent the first part of the day with this daughter and her family. When they went to visit the “other grandparents,” we shifted over to our other daughter’s house.
[ PXL_20251225_162339617_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
tm-p8
,
tm25dec
Kathy
ace
Happy family and good memories.
January 13th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice family photo
January 13th, 2026
