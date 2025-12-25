Previous
Christmas family photo by rhoing
Christmas family photo

We spent the first part of the day with this daughter and her family. When they went to visit the “other grandparents,” we shifted over to our other daughter’s house.

25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Kathy ace
Happy family and good memories.
January 13th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice family photo
January 13th, 2026  
