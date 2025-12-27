Sign up
Photo 4937
Mimi and another favorite
Thus begins my 16th year here.
Clare with our grandson.
December 27 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20251227_214335597_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
clare
,
grandchildren
,
grandsons
,
tmclare
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgrandsons
,
grandchild2
,
grandma-n-me
,
tm-p8
,
tm27dec
