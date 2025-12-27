Previous
Mimi and another favorite by rhoing
Photo 4937

Mimi and another favorite

Thus begins my 16th year here.
Clare with our grandson.

December 27 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20251227_214335597_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact