Geometric [Short Travel Day]

Hotel lamp. It was a short travel day along Lake Erie on the Ohio Turnpike for a [small] family day with Clare’s family. (There were only six of us!) It was also a short drive in a wind advisory.
Since I take photos of the car’s instrument panel to capture the trip odometer, I was able to do a rough comparison of our gas mileage yesterday and this morning. As I wrote to Clare’s youngest brother:
Day 1 miles-and-mileage: 640.9 miles and 33.5 mpg > 19.13 gallons
Day 2 at a Turnpike rest area: 698.1 miles and 32.5 mpg > 21.48 gallons.
Subtracting miles and gallons,
698.1 – 640.9 miles = 57.2 miles
21.48 – 19.13 gallons = 2.35 gallons
Mileage in the gusting headwind: 57.2 ÷ 2.35 gallons = 24.35 mpg, so
» 33.5 mpg the first day and less than 24½ mgp against the wind!