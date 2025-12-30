Sign up
Previous
Photo 4940
Mother and daughter
Clare & her mom.
I used a filter in ON1 Photo Raw to keep the back neutral, but make it more interesting. Mom’s living room walls don’t really look like concrete walls!
December 30 posts
(16; missing
2019
)
[ PXL_20251230_212801519_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5247
photos
53
followers
50
following
1353% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2025 2:28am
Tags
clare
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
tmmothers
,
tm-p8
,
tm30dec
Pat Knowles
ace
The same smile!
January 15th, 2026
