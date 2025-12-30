Previous
Mother and daughter by rhoing
Photo 4940

Mother and daughter

Clare & her mom.

I used a filter in ON1 Photo Raw to keep the back neutral, but make it more interesting. Mom’s living room walls don’t really look like concrete walls!

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Pat Knowles ace
The same smile!
January 15th, 2026  
