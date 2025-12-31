In a watch and jewelry shop in Fremont, Ohio. It was hard to get a decent shot without a “real camera”; this was the best I could do with a phone camera trying not to raise anyone’s hackles. So many small tools!
For a change, however, I wasn’t here for me. Mom had a watchband she wanted shortened. We thought if I went along, she might get the shortening done without a charge … and she did. Hey, I’ve spent a lot of money here over the years! Indeed, the office manager recognized me as soon as I walked in.
Here is but one example of work I’ve had done here: reviving my dad’s watch. I also had the movement replaced on another watch this year. So they’re doing fine by me because Clare’s mom lives in town.
Lame post maybe, but it was a four-frame day. We helped Mom deconstruct Christmas since we are leaving for home tomorrow.