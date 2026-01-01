Previous
Day cares and schools ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4942

Day cares and schools ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ [Travel day]

Clare escaped this time, but I did not. It started a few days ago, but it’s all good. I wouldn’t want to miss a Christmas visit with the K&GKs! I did have a “chaser” for the liquid cough suppressant.

Edit: I had my annual checkup with my primary care physician the following week, by which time my symptoms were under control. I told her we were just back from visiting our daughters’ families and four of the seven of them go to the “petri dishes” we call schools and day cares. She said her mom visits from Wisconsin every Christmas and goes home sick after being around the “window lickers.” Po-tay-to, Po-tah-to.

January 1 posts (14; missing 2019, 2023, and 2025)

[ PXL_20260102_021404704_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact