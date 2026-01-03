Previous
Tomorrow’s brunch…

The dish is “Carla Hall’s Lowcountry Breakfast Casserole.” Yeah, that’s 24 ingredients on the first page and a second page of step-by-step directions. Ambitious, but it ought to be delicious!

How did we get here? When we were at Greg and Suzanne’s last month, she mentioned something about getting together for brunch instead of dinner and we jumped in that we’d have them over for brunch early in January and then Suzanne fetched an issue of Southern Living, opened it up to this recipe, and said she wanted to try this sometime. We said we’d prepare this for our early-January brunch. So we’re starting today and they come over tomorrow.

Carla Hall was a “chef-testant” on “Top Chef” (Seasons 5 and 8).
» “Top Chef”: [ Wikipedia ] [ Bravo TV ]
» Carla Hall: [ Wikipedia ] [ CarlaHall.com ]
» The dish: [ Southern Living ] [ Carla demonstrates (video, incomplete but a bit of a hoot) ]

Annie-Sue ace
that's approx 19 too many ingredients to me!
January 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
I hope it's delicious!
January 20th, 2026  
