The World of Shakespeare

There are 56 keyed images in the puzzle (which had no role in assembling the puzzle, at least for me):
1. The Globe
2. full donkey-head costume
3. Oberon
4. Titania
5. William Shakespeare
6. Richard Burbage
7. Henry V
8. Christopher Marlowe
9. bear (The Winter’s Tale)
10. Shylock (The Merchant of Venice)
11. the tavern
12. Othello
13. Iago
14. Cassio
15. Desdemona
16. Falstaff
17. Andrew Aguecheek (Twelfth Night)
18. Sir Toby Belch (Twelfth Night)
19. small rowing boats
20. Elizabeth I
21. Prospero (The Tempest)
22. Miranda
23. Benedick (Much Ado About Nothing)
24. Beatrice (Much Ado About Nothing)
25. Francis Drake
26. heads on spikes (Twelfth Night)
27. Malvolio (Twelfth Night)
28. King Lear
29. Edgar
30. Goneril
31. Regan
32. Cordelia
33. Dogberry and Verges (Much Ado About Nothing)
34. Caliban (The Tempest)
35. Romeo (Romeo and Juliet)
36. Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)
37. Tybalt (Romeo and Juliet)
38. Mercutio (Romeo and Juliet)
39. Three witches (from Macbeth)
40. Demetrius, Lysander, Helena, and Hermia (A Midsummer Night’s Dream)
41. Puck
42. gravediggers (from Hamlet)
43. Julius Caesar
44. Ben Jonson
45. John Donne
46. Tower of London
47. Walter Raleigh
48. Princes in the Tower
49. Richard III
50. Hamlet
51. Queen Gertrude
52. Claudius
53. Ophelia
54. King Hamlet
55. twin servants (The Comedy of Errors)
56. May Day fete
