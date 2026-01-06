Previous
The World of Shakespeare by rhoing
Photo 4947

The World of Shakespeare

The World of Shakespeare, (25×40 grid; 27×19"), by Adam Simpson
©2019 Laurence King Publishing Ltd.
This was a hard one!
» The puzzle at Laurence King Publishing

There are 56 keyed images in the puzzle (which had no role in assembling the puzzle, at least for me):
   1. The Globe
   2. full donkey-head costume
   3. Oberon
   4. Titania
   5. William Shakespeare
   6. Richard Burbage
   7. Henry V
   8. Christopher Marlowe
   9. bear (The Winter’s Tale)
  10. Shylock (The Merchant of Venice)
  11. the tavern
  12. Othello
  13. Iago
  14. Cassio
  15. Desdemona
  16. Falstaff
  17. Andrew Aguecheek (Twelfth Night)
  18. Sir Toby Belch (Twelfth Night)
  19. small rowing boats
  20. Elizabeth I
  21. Prospero (The Tempest)
  22. Miranda
  23. Benedick (Much Ado About Nothing)
  24. Beatrice (Much Ado About Nothing)
  25. Francis Drake
  26. heads on spikes (Twelfth Night)
  27. Malvolio (Twelfth Night)
  28. King Lear
  29. Edgar
  30. Goneril
  31. Regan
  32. Cordelia
  33. Dogberry and Verges (Much Ado About Nothing)
  34. Caliban (The Tempest)
  35. Romeo (Romeo and Juliet)
  36. Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)
  37. Tybalt (Romeo and Juliet)
  38. Mercutio (Romeo and Juliet)
  39. Three witches (from Macbeth)
  40. Demetrius, Lysander, Helena, and Hermia (A Midsummer Night’s Dream)
  41. Puck
  42. gravediggers (from Hamlet)
  43. Julius Caesar
  44. Ben Jonson
  45. John Donne
  46. Tower of London
  47. Walter Raleigh
  48. Princes in the Tower
  49. Richard III
  50. Hamlet
  51. Queen Gertrude
  52. Claudius
  53. Ophelia
  54. King Hamlet
  55. twin servants (The Comedy of Errors)
  56. May Day fete

(Yeah, I did a lot of typing above, but I certainly did not type all the numbers. “1” and “2” in a spreadsheet; drag down to “56”; copy; paste into the 365 box. 😀)

January 6 posts (15; missing 2020 and 2021)

[ PXL_20260106_155652689_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th January 2026

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous puzzle!
January 21st, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Looks educational too!
January 21st, 2026  
