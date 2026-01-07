Finishing the ‘Gnome Roam’

Last month, Clare, Bobbie, and I found 5 of the 7 gnomes zip-tied to a tree on each of the 7 well-maintained trails in our local state park. Today we returned — with another friend, Dorcy — to complete the quest. Hoped this wouldn’t be an omen or harbinger, but this gnome is holding a first aid kit!
I also got more detailed information from Dorcy — who volunteers at the park — on the location of the Thompson Brothers Rock Art Site. It’s not a heavily-guarded secret; Dorcy says it’s mostly moss-covered now. However, this will be a future quest!