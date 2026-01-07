Previous
Finishing the ‘Gnome Roam’ by rhoing
Photo 4948

Finishing the ‘Gnome Roam’

Last month, Clare, Bobbie, and I found 5 of the 7 gnomes zip-tied to a tree on each of the 7 well-maintained trails in our local state park. Today we returned — with another friend, Dorcy — to complete the quest. Hoped this wouldn’t be an omen or harbinger, but this gnome is holding a first aid kit!

I also got more detailed information from Dorcy — who volunteers at the park — on the location of the Thompson Brothers Rock Art Site. It’s not a heavily-guarded secret; Dorcy says it’s mostly moss-covered now. However, this will be a future quest!

» “Gnome Roam at Giant City State Park”
» “Roam with gnomes through February at Giant City State Park”
» Giant City State Park at Facebook

January 7 posts

[ PXL_20260107_201756392_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Vanessa
We find these on our trails at certain times…we .treat the nissie well in our area….
January 22nd, 2026  
