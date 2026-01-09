Splotches of color

A one-frame day, unless you count the photo I took of the Wire Transfer Request Form at our bank. We paid off our 6-month mortgage today. Debt-free again! But it was not without its bump in the road.
Of course before the ink was dry (so to speak) on our mortgage loan in June, the loan was sold to another company. To add to the confusion, it was a situation of Name A “DBA” Name B, and the wire transfer required mailing addresses for the “receiving bank” and the “beneficiary.” On the other hand, it was kinda cool that I could get the payoff amount online earlier this week for today’s date. In any case, I spent muuuuch more time at the bank than I anticipated, so by the time I got to the gym, this was the only frame I managed today. The full frame I shot, including the Big Ass Fan, is over in extras.