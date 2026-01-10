Are we great yet?

A comparison of November 2024, before the current regime took office, and today, one item has gone down in price: a broccoli crown went from $1.98 (Nov. 2024) to $1.97 (Jan. 2026). The rest of the items in both photos have risen in price by an average of 10.4%.
So much for bringing prices down on Day One. Everything out of that man’s mouth is a lie. Everything. He can withhold CPI data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (and we all know why), but he can’t change the prices at the grocery store. Even worse, this is due to the two things he’s hanging his hat on right now: tariffs and immigration policy. How’s that workin’ out?
Robert Reich has four axioms for “interpreting his increasingly incoherent bloviation.”‡
“Axiom #1 Whatever he asserts to be a fact is either a wild exaggeration or a bald-faced lie. Always disregard.
“Axiom #2 Whatever he blames on anyone else is something he’s done. He projects like mad, so his accusations are always windows onto what he’s worrying that others will discover about himself.
“Axiom #3 Whatever he criticizes as being fake news is a fact he doesn’t want you to know. So pay special attention to it.
“Axiom #4 Whenever he attacks some source of information — a survey, poll, or report — it’s come up with some truth he fears. So look at it and share it.”