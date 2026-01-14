Previous
We bought a house with no hooks by rhoing
We bought a house with no hooks

Since early fall we have put up four 4-hook bars, and now another pair of single hooks. Where did the previous occupants hang things?

No frames yesterday or the day before. Well, that’s not entirely true. We had our dryer duct professionally cleaned and I took a photo of two of the three huge dust-and-lint balls he extracted. This is after the several dust-and-lint-and-pet-fur balls I removed last fall. I’m confident the ducting received zero attention for at least the two years that renters lived here. Sigh. So one photo two days ago; zero photos yesterday. But I digress.

I applied a B&W filter to this image in ON1 Photo Raw, but it didn’t matter at all, so I undid it.

