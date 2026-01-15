Previous
Sliced my ‘Trump finger’ by rhoing
Photo 4945

Sliced my ‘Trump finger’

I wouldn’t normally post this, but POTUS is anything but normal.
» Our classy president: [ New York Times ] [ msn.com ] [ cbc.ca ] [ USA Today ]
And the White House said it was “appropriate.” Sure. Let’s go with that.

January 15 posts (15; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20260116_044234871_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact