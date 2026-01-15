Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4945
Sliced my ‘Trump finger’
I wouldn’t normally post this, but POTUS is anything but normal.
» Our classy president: [
New York Times
] [
msn.com
] [
cbc.ca
] [
USA Today
]
And the White House said it was “appropriate.” Sure. Let’s go with that.
January 15 posts
(15; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260116_044234871_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5254
photos
53
followers
50
following
1354% complete
View this month »
4938
4939
4940
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
Latest from all albums
4940
4941
4942
308
309
4943
4944
4945
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
15th January 2026 10:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bandage
,
band-aid
,
cut
,
tm15jan
,
tm-p8
,
middle-finger
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close