Yeah, this is really lame

I’m frugal. Maybe even cheap. Part of it is being an economist by training, and deploring the waste or wasting of “resources.” So there is a hierarchy of things like blue jeans. So, too, is it with sneakers. When they’re new, they’re new. Then they get demoted to Habitat for Humanity work days or lawn mowing. Once they’re unsuitable for those purposes, they get demoted again, this time to the gym for rowing on the rowing machine (since one doesn’t put their body weight on their feet while rowing).
It turns out I sort of tried to get rid of these more than a year ago: “The Life Cycle of Sneakers”. But nobody took them or pitched them from the locker room bench, so — sigh — I resumed using them.
Last September, this piece came off the sole of one of my sneakers. No big deal; I can continue to row with these sneakers.
Three weeks ago we were rushing into a store to buy my cough-and-cold medicines in a blustery wind. Clare ran ahead of me and I did some speed-walking as best I could. It occurred to me that I hadn’t done any jogging or running in the three years since my plantar fasciitis diagnosis. With that realization, I started jogging at the gym as a warm-up before I rowed. After several days of increasing my distance by a lap every day, it occurred to me that the scuffing sound I was hearing was due to these lousy sneakers that were missing a piece at the heel. Row in these sneakers? Okay. But run? Uh, no. Just no.
So this photo is my marker as the day I finally tossed out this particular pair of sneakers. They have truly reached the end of their useful life.