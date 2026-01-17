Previous
Fan + light by rhoing
Photo 4956

Fan + light

Ceiling fan and LED lighting at the Habitat build. The future-owner selects many of the finishes (for example, flooring, paint colors, faucets) and this was the fan-and-lighting fixture she chose for one of the bedrooms.

Nodding to changing preferences, this fixture does not have separate wiring for light and fan switches: the light is controlled by a wall switch, but the fan? You guessed it: a remote control unit.

Well, the electrical wiring was done to accommodate a wall switch for the fan. When a double-plate was needed for the wall, it require a blank-and-toggle plate. When Art and I were trying to figure out where to install the remote cradle, we came up with a rather novel solution.

January 17 posts (15; missing 2019 and 2020)

[ PXL_20260117_153410865_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
We have one similar in our sunroom.
January 25th, 2026  
