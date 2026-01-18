Previous
Sigh. Just no, people… by rhoing
Photo 4957

Sigh. Just no, people…

I sent this photo to my brother with the caption, “Some people shouldn’t be allowed to be homeowner…”
His reply: “Lol yeah. That’s an immediate change.

It’s the only one in the house like this and I’ve tolerated it for 7+ months, but since I removed the outlet cover for painting, I’m going to address this before the cover goes back on.

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
GaryW ace
🤷🏼‍♂️ 🤦🏼‍♂️
January 25th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
yeah - why did they put in those funny straight-pinned ones, when proper 3-pin plugs are available ;-)
January 26th, 2026  
