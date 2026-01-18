Sign up
Previous
Photo 4957
Sigh. Just no, people…
I sent this photo to my brother with the caption, “Some people shouldn’t be
allowed
to be homeowner…”
His reply: “
Lol yeah. That’s an immediate change.
”
It’s the only one in the house like this and I’ve tolerated it for 7+ months, but since I removed the outlet cover for painting, I’m going to address this before the cover goes back on.
PXL_20260118_192620862_LE15tm :: cell phone
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
GaryW
ace
🤷🏼♂️ 🤦🏼♂️
January 25th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
yeah - why did they put in those funny straight-pinned ones, when proper 3-pin plugs are available ;-)
January 26th, 2026
