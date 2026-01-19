Previous
And all is right with the world again by rhoing
Photo 4958

And all is right with the world again

Electrical outlet is right-side up.
So if you felt the Earth start wobbling a little less on its axis today, now you know why. :)

Alas, the unfilled gouge remains…

[ PXL_20260119_160901192_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
