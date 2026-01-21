Previous
Tech support for Mom by rhoing
Tech support for Mom

Clare’s mom was trouble-shooting her Roomba and one suggestion for the issue she was having was to clean the filter. She didn't know what/where the filter was, so I took a series of four photos and emailed them to her.

She emailed back the next day: “Thank you. I have it all cleaned up now.

Problem solved. (The larger part above is what collects the dirt-and-dust. The blue part is the filter. Another photo — “photoshopped” — indicated how to separate the two pieces.)

Question. Can “photoshop” — lower case — be a generic term for photo-editing? I don’t have Photoshop (upper case) anymore. I use ON1 Photo Raw and (for simple edits and markup) Paint.

Yeah, another lame post. My only shots today were Roomba shots for Clare’s mom. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The weather is supposed to be awful this weekend, so we’re going to tackle painting-the-rest-of-the-house: hallway, dining room, kitchen, and living room. Since the holes in the walls have to be filled first, I’m spackling trying to stay ahead of Clare, who will wield brush and roller.

Thom Mitchell

Mags
A chore! I've had to clean the filter(s) and empty the dust tank for my Sharks several times this week.
January 29th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam With all the wall holes I've filled with spackle — and the subsequent light sanding — I've been vacuuming a lot … and emptying the tank a lot. I should probably check the filter, too!
January 29th, 2026  
