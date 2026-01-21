Tech support for Mom

Clare’s mom was trouble-shooting her Roomba and one suggestion for the issue she was having was to clean the filter. She didn't know what/where the filter was, so I took a series of four photos and emailed them to her.
She emailed back the next day: “Thank you. I have it all cleaned up now.”
Problem solved. (The larger part above is what collects the dirt-and-dust. The blue part is the filter. Another photo — “photoshopped” — indicated how to separate the two pieces.)
Question. Can “photoshop” — lower case — be a generic term for photo-editing? I don’t have Photoshop (upper case) anymore. I use ON1 Photo Raw and (for simple edits and markup) Paint.
Yeah, another lame post. My only shots today were Roomba shots for Clare’s mom. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The weather is supposed to be awful this weekend, so we’re going to tackle painting-the-rest-of-the-house: hallway, dining room, kitchen, and living room. Since the holes in the walls have to be filled first, I’m spackling trying to stay ahead of Clare, who will wield brush and roller.