16 + 6 inches of wall by rhoing
Photo 4961

16 + 6 inches of wall

Holes in the wall. Let me count the ways.
In response to a comment from Danette last week, I said it would get worse.
The wall to the right out of the image? 45–50 holes and gouges to patch.

We do know this: the renters had several animals in the house, and there were “shelves” (high shelves) that were there for cat-walks. Enough said.

Gearing up for a painting weekend when we expect to get snowed in, today was a two-frame day.

Thom Mitchell

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
You have certainly been busy
January 30th, 2026  
