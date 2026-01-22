Sign up
Photo 4961
16 + 6 inches of wall
“
Holes in the wall. Let me count the ways.
”
In response to a comment from Danette last week, I said it would get worse.
The wall to the right out of the image? 45–50 holes and gouges to patch.
We do know this: the renters had several animals in the house, and there were “shelves” (high shelves) that were there for cat-walks. Enough said.
Gearing up for a painting weekend when we expect to get snowed in, today was a two-frame day.
January 22 posts
(14; missing
2021
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260123_032806356_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
painting
holes
patches
spackle
patching
tm22jan
tm-p8
Kate A 🇦🇺
You have certainly been busy
January 30th, 2026
