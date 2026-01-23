Previous
A mystery: No time to investigate! by rhoing
A mystery: No time to investigate!

I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’m surprise [if] it’s legal. The campus is hosting a track meet this weekend, so the only thing that occurred to me was poles for pole vaulting. I had to hurry home for dinner and get ready for trivia night at the Newman Center.

Pole vaulting poles are, or can be, 17 feet long. How long might this van be? I don’t know!

I did a little web-searching and there are some great photos online showing how much vaulting poles flex. Given that property, you probably wouldn’t be surprised to learn that these are pricey pieces of athletic equipment. and if you want to ship one? That’s pricey, too, and better allow some lead time!

