Our snowed-in project begins

We painted two bedrooms when we moved in. Last weekend we painted the primary bedroom. With a forecast of lots of snow, today painting began for the rest of the house. This shows the new color — in our case, appropriately called “Icicle” — with a square of the old color. » “Icicle”
Throughout the house and in the primary bedroom — aside from all the screw holes, nail holes, and gouges — the last painting was with a high gloss paint. I guess they were going for “east to clean up,” but that also accentuates all the holes and imperfections. So the new paint finish is “satin.”
I’ve gotten far enough with patching and sanding that Clare can start on the hallway. Let the painting begin!