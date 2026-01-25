Previous
It was worth moving the snow shovel! by rhoing
Photo 4964

It was worth moving the snow shovel!

We don’t often get this much. I didn’t leave the house today … and won’t tomorrow either. I’ll continue filling holes and Clare will be coming behind me with the paint.

[ PXL_20260125_203048116_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
