Photo 4964
It was worth moving the snow shovel!
We don’t often get this much. I didn’t leave the house today … and won’t tomorrow either. I’ll continue filling holes and Clare will be coming behind me with the paint.
January 25 posts
(16; missing
2019
)
[ PXL_20260125_203048116_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5286
photos
52
followers
49
following
1360% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
26th January 2026 2:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
storm
,
winter storm
,
snow shovel
,
tm-p8
,
tm25jan
