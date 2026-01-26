Previous
Next
My last whining post for this project by rhoing
Photo 4965

My last whining post for this project

This was the renters’ “feature wall,” I guess. They stapled — yes, stapled — plastic ivy to make this a green wall. Not a living wall as it was plastic/fake “plants,” but definitely a green wall. Sigh. So much dust (from light sanding the spackle).

January 26 posts (15; missing 2019 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260126_215038763_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact