Email notifications by rhoing
Email notifications

@kjarn
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
@kjarn this is an email notification.
January 28th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell
@Scrivna Ross — See Gmail screenshot above. User “Kate A [flag]” appears this way in my email notifications (Gmail).

But in comments, and on her profile page — OS = Windows, browser = MS Edge — it is rendered [to me] as “Kate A 🇦🇺”. Why the difference?

On my Android phone (Google Pixel), the flag is rendered everywhere.

So I guess this is a Microsoft/Windows “issue”?
January 28th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
And there's the flag, interesting! I have no idea when it is and when it isn't and no-one else has ever queried it but I see it as a flag all the time.
January 28th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell
@kjarn As you can see above, I've asked Ross about it, although it's not at all likely to be a 365project.org bug.
January 28th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
I'm not understanding what you asked Ross, doesn't it appear as Kate A AU on my profile page? It will be interesting if Ross knows the reason
January 28th, 2026  
