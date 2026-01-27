Sign up
Photo 4960
@kjarn
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
this is an email notification.
January 28th, 2026
Ross — See Gmail screenshot above. User “Kate A [flag]” appears this way in my email notifications (Gmail).
But in comments, and on her profile page — OS = Windows, browser = MS Edge — it is rendered [to me] as “Kate A 🇦🇺”. Why the difference?
On my Android phone (Google Pixel), the flag is rendered everywhere.
So I guess this is a Microsoft/Windows “issue”?
January 28th, 2026
And there's the flag, interesting! I have no idea when it is and when it isn't and no-one else has ever queried it but I see it as a flag all the time.
January 28th, 2026
As you can see above, I've asked Ross about it, although it's not at all likely to be a 365project.org bug.
January 28th, 2026
I'm not understanding what you asked Ross, doesn't it appear as Kate A AU on my profile page? It will be interesting if Ross knows the reason
January 28th, 2026
