Curbside mailboxes by rhoing
Photo 4967

Curbside mailboxes

Postal trucks will not drive down the street if the street is not plowed.
They will not deliver to your mailbox if the truck cannot get to the curb.

So today Clare and I shoveled a path for the postal truck to get next to our curbside mailbox.

We might not care about these constraints, since we don’t get much bona fide first-class mail, but this storm happened at a time when many people are receiving tax documents through the post. So I shoveled a “scoop” for our friend’s curbside mailbox … even though (it turns out) the truck won’t drive on her street because it hasn’t been plowed. Indeed, I got stuck twice and had to shovel myself out.

Meanwhile the painting continues at home!

