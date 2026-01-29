Previous
Changing technology

I took this plate off the wall (because that’s what we do when we paint — we remove things from the walls rather than paint up-to- and around-them). Coaxial cable connections for “internet” and — presumably an outdoor — “antenna” (or maybe a satellite dish?). We now have fiber optic for our “Inet” and streaming entertainment.

After the wall was painted?
I shoved the cables into the wall and put a blank plate where this one had been.

I was going to title this as “Quaint,” but decided to be a little more objective and matter-of-fact.

