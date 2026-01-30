Previous
Simple Succulents by rhoing
Simple Succulents

This. One. Was. Hard. Oof!

Photographic Collection, Buffalo Games; James Mertke, artist; 1,000 pieces (27×38 — minus the missing piece, Row 2, Column 10‡).
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
‡ As someone who taught elements of matrix algebra, I cannot help but look at rectangular jigsaw puzzles as “grids.”

[ PXL_20260130_144045106_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Thom Mitchell

Kathy ace
Nice puzzle. So many colors and shapes!
February 4th, 2026  
