Previous
Photo 4969
Simple Succulents
This. One. Was. Hard.
Oof!
Photographic Collection, Buffalo Games; James Mertke, artist; 1,000 pieces (27×38 — minus the missing piece, Row 2, Column 10‡).
Simple Succulents
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
‡ As someone who taught elements of
matrix algebra
, I cannot help but look at rectangular jigsaw puzzles as “grids.”
[ PXL_20260130_144045106_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Tags
jigsaw
,
puzzle
,
puzzles
,
succulents
,
jigsaw puzzle
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
buffalo games
,
tm-p8
,
tm30jan
Kathy
ace
Nice puzzle. So many colors and shapes!
February 4th, 2026
