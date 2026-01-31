Sign up
Photo 4970
Home dedication
Today the keys were turned over to the prospective owner of our most-recent Habitat for Humanity build. She’s very smiley. :)
January 31 posts
(14; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260131_161553968_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Tags
home
,
house
,
dedication
,
habitat for humanity
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
tm-p8
,
tm31jan
,
tm-habitat4
,
house keys
