Photo 4971
Level up!
Tackled a project in the primary today: mounting a 77" wide cellular shade. Essential tool(s) for the job: bubble levels!
On top: a torpedo level.
Middle: a laser level that doesn’t laser anymore.
Bottom: a 4' Johnson level.
I noticed the marking on the Johnson, which claims its accuracy: to 0.029° or 5mm per meter. That’s probably good enough for everything I do!
Its 2-foot cousin
Giving flash-o-red another go this year.
February 1 posts
(15; missing
2019
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260201_171247041_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
levels
,
flash-o-red
,
tm01feb
,
tm-p8
,
torpedo level
,
torpedo levels
,
box level
,
i-beam level
,
box levels
,
i-beam levels
