Tackled a project in the primary today: mounting a 77" wide cellular shade. Essential tool(s) for the job: bubble levels!

On top: a torpedo level.
Middle: a laser level that doesn’t laser anymore.
Bottom: a 4' Johnson level.

I noticed the marking on the Johnson, which claims its accuracy: to 0.029° or 5mm per meter. That’s probably good enough for everything I do!
