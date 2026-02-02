Previous
Putting our own holes in the walls by rhoing
Photo 4972

Putting our own holes in the walls

Gulp.

Humans are such creatures of habit. We had a clock on this wall. (Indeed, the calendar, clock, and photos were positioned on the wall to cover up as many previous holes as possible.) Since we began prepping this wall for painting, we found ourselves looking up at this wall to see what time it was. Alas, the clock had been removed. But now it’s back.

Creepy note. With a Google Pixel phone and using Google Photos, it uses facial recognition to associate faces in images with past photos. It is convenient for searching, but I have never entered names (for all the good or privacy that may or may-not achieve). So for this photo? Google Photos did not pick out Clare and me in the photo-on-the-wall … but it did find two of the 5×7 grandchildren photos … in frames … behind the glass door of the upright cabinet.

February 2 posts (15; missing 2022 and 2024)

[ PXL_20260203_032118846_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1362% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks great and a very nice b&w!
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact