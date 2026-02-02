Putting our own holes in the walls

Humans are such creatures of habit. We had a clock on this wall. (Indeed, the calendar, clock, and photos were positioned on the wall to cover up as many previous holes as possible.) Since we began prepping this wall for painting, we found ourselves looking up at this wall to see what time it was. Alas, the clock had been removed. But now it’s back.
Creepy note. With a Google Pixel phone and using Google Photos, it uses facial recognition to associate faces in images with past photos. It is convenient for searching, but I have never entered names (for all the good or privacy that may or may-not achieve). So for this photo? Google Photos did not pick out Clare and me in the photo-on-the-wall … but it did find two of the 5×7 grandchildren photos … in frames … behind the glass door of the upright cabinet.