How snow melts

My rowing shell has been “stored” outside at the new house, so it’s been covered in snow. Now that we’re getting some sunshine and the daily high temperature is getting out of the twenties many days, snow is beginning to melt in places. I found it interesting how the snow is “sliding off” the inverted hull.
There is still not room for this watercraft in the garage … and I am probably going to sell it this spring anyway. It will be the end of an era, but I just don’t find that many opportunities to take it out on the water. Several things that have to align: a time block has to be free when my fitness level is relatively high, wind must be below 10mpg, and air-and-water temperatures must accommodate for safety purposes. These don’t align often enough to justify 24/7/365 storage…