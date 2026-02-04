Previous
“Wicked: Love without Limits” by rhoing
Photo 4974

“Wicked: Love without Limits”

We saw “Wicked” live in St. Louis many, many years ago. We watched Part 1 of the movie last year and are waiting for an opportunity to see Part 2 this year. The jigsaw puzzle is much prettier in color.

“Wicked: Love without Limits”; Ravensburger. 1000 pieces (28×36 = 1,008)

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
I really like the b&w!
February 6th, 2026  
