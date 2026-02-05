Sign up
Photo 4975
Time, deconstructed
The battery-powered movement of this clock was kaput. So I have taken it apart to replace the movement (and hands), as I have done twice before with battery-powered, quartz-movement clocks.
A busy, one photo-subject day.
5th February 2026
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Ann H. LeFevre
I like how the hands are pointing every which way- that was my day today!!
February 6th, 2026
