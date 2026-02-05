Previous
Time, deconstructed by rhoing
Time, deconstructed

The battery-powered movement of this clock was kaput. So I have taken it apart to replace the movement (and hands), as I have done twice before with battery-powered, quartz-movement clocks.

A busy, one photo-subject day.

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like how the hands are pointing every which way- that was my day today!!
February 6th, 2026  
