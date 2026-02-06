Sign up
Photo 4978
Glass-in-a-glass
Not sure this turned out as well as the visual that caught my eye at the table, which was set to have friends Raymond and Jeanne here for dinner. Jeanne’s birthday was last week and Raymond’s is tomorrow.
[ PXL_20260206_215818288_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
6th February 2026 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
wine glass
,
wine glasses
,
bandw
,
flash-o-red
,
tmbandw
,
tm-p8
,
tm06feb
