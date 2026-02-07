Sign up
Photo 4980
This little light of mine…
Well, not mine, but the church’s next to the tabernacle.
Well, it seems no one but me has done
flash-o-red
since 2014, so while I guess I could continue and let February be a month of self-imposed B&W, I think I’ll just let that one go…
Also, it was a 2-frame day. Both at church.
[ PXL_20260208_005831228_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
church
,
candle
,
tabernacle
,
tm-p8
,
tm07feb
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Flash of Red has been going on for 14 years now and hasn't missed a year- here's the first three posts from this year (not in order though!) and if you'd like to be included in the tag list when next week's "assignment" is posted, just let me know. There are over 30 people taking part in it this year, so I'm not sure why you think no one's doing it- or maybe I'm reading your commentary wrong. The tag is for2026 if you want to see the photos so far.
February 11th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh- and nice shot!
February 11th, 2026
