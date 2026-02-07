Previous
This little light of mine… by rhoing
This little light of mine…

Well, not mine, but the church’s next to the tabernacle.

Well, it seems no one but me has done flash-o-red since 2014, so while I guess I could continue and let February be a month of self-imposed B&W, I think I’ll just let that one go…

Also, it was a 2-frame day. Both at church.

Flash of Red has been going on for 14 years now and hasn't missed a year- here's the first three posts from this year (not in order though!) and if you'd like to be included in the tag list when next week's "assignment" is posted, just let me know. There are over 30 people taking part in it this year, so I'm not sure why you think no one's doing it- or maybe I'm reading your commentary wrong. The tag is for2026 if you want to see the photos so far.
February 11th, 2026  
Oh- and nice shot!
February 11th, 2026  
