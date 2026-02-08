Previous
“Clarence” at home by rhoing
Photo 4981

“Clarence” at home

A 1-frame day, but it sorta fits the flash-o-red theme of shapes with lots of circles and semicircles. Well, except for Clarence.
» ETSOOI’ed to get rid of distracting words in a couple places.

[ PXL_20260208_151913485_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Very interesting! Clarence looks so unusual.
February 11th, 2026  
