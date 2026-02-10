Previous
Shape and texture, in B&W by rhoing
Photo 4983

Shape and texture, in B&W

A filler from four days ago. It hurt me not to center the entire shape in the center of a square image, but I can venture outside the Box of Symmetry. Well. Sometimes.

February 10 posts (15; missing 2020 and 2023)

[ PXL_20260206_214120515_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
free yourself!
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact