Photo 4989
Texture? A two-frame day… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The insert for a garlic press.
February 16 posts
(15; missing
2017
and
2020
)
[ PXL_20260216_153129126_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th February 2026
16th Feb 26
2
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2026 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
shrug
,
garlic press
,
flash-o-red
,
tm-p8
,
tm16feb
,
for2026
Brooke Lindsay
Neat- you managed to make it a very dramatic shot!
February 19th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Great still life
February 19th, 2026
