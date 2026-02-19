Previous
Quilt, detail by rhoing
Quilt, detail

I will try to get more details, but this is part of a quilt, some or all of which was done by a young girl in the 1930s. That young girl would have been Clare’s aunt, but she died, age 9, in 1934 (leukemia). » For the flash-o-red “texture” theme.

