Photo 4991
Quilt, detail
I will try to get more details, but this is part of a quilt, some or all of which was done by a young girl in the 1930s. That young girl would have been Clare's aunt, but she died, age 9, in 1934 (leukemia).
“texture” theme
.
[ PXL_20260219_140147725_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
