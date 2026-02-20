Previous
It was the best of tines… by rhoing
Photo 4993

It was the best of tines…

“… and it was the worst of tines.”

Not many frames today and this is about the only one well-suited for B&W. Other photos today:
» today’s dinner recipe to make a grocery store run…
» the refrigerator “plate” to get the model number for replacing the air filter…
» the microwave “plate” to get the model number for figuring out the “BEVERAGE” function…
» a couple stages of dinner preparation to show Suzanne we were preparing her dish — very colorful with peppers, cooked shrimp, and peas.

So 365 ‘for2026’ gets this shot of forks as I was setting the table for dinner.

February 20 posts (missing 2022)

[ PXL_20260220_214709415_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
