Our 'textured' yard [Travel day]
Photo 4996

Our ‘textured’ yard [Travel day]

The front yard at our new house has clearly been “explored” by moles … leaving mounds and lines. Sigh. We’d hoped we’d left that nuisance behind at our previous house. Alas, no.

We drove home from Clare’s mom’s today. We discovered that our “lawn guy” had been by and set a mole trap.

Yeah, don’t be fooled by the cable TV flag. Four years ago we had to wait months before a cable was finally buried in our yard. Through that process, we learned that all the utility companies (water, gas, electric, fiber optic, cable TV, phone) have to re-flag their lines every couple of weeks if the necessary work hasn’t been done. So “Mike” figures if the flag has been there long enough to rust, they’re gonna have to re-flag their lines, so he will “repurpose” some of the flags as he needs them.

[ PXL_20260223_220618501_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd February 2026

Thom Mitchell

Mags
Yeah, they do love those grub worms. Hope you catch it.
February 25th, 2026  
