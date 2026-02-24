Fireplace check

The previous owners were quite proud of the fireplace insert in the house. But given the maintenance issues in other home systems, it was a no-brainer that we would spend the money to have it checked out before we would ever consider using it. So the [certified] technician has spread out his dropcloths and pads and has opened the glass doors.
Turns out it’s a good product (Osburn Stratford), well-installed, and seemingly well-maintained. We have several “artificial logs” (logs we moved from our previous house and some we brought from Mom’s house) and it’s okay to burn those in the fireplace. So we have the means for generating heat during an extended power outage.
My favorite — and only — uncle would have been 94 today. He tried to be the peacemaker between two sisters-in-law (my mom and his wife) whom I never knew to get along. And now I find myself to be in such a situation. Sigh. Ah, “family”…