Previous
Photo 4998
9:30 p.m. desperation
I thought this would be a good subject for B&W. It’s a bathroom faucet … with a pull-out to help clear the flat-bottomed sink.
February 25 posts
(18; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260226_033437956_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5340
photos
52
followers
50
following
4991
4992
4993
4994
4995
4996
4997
4998
340
4994
4995
341
4996
342
4997
4998
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2026 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
smiley
,
faucet
,
bandw
,
flash-o-red
,
tmbandw
,
tm-p8
,
tm25feb
,
for2026
