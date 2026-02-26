Previous
Dinner at the airport by rhoing
Photo 5000

Dinner at the airport

It was lovely late-afternoon for the aviation-flight students to be doing take-offs and landings. Not so lovely that we sat outside in late February, but a lovely afternoon-into-evening nevertheless.

It was a 3-frames-kept day: the beers before dinner, the plane, and my meal on the plate. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

