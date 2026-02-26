Sign up
Photo 5000
Dinner at the airport
It was lovely late-afternoon for the aviation-flight students to be doing take-offs and landings. Not so lovely that we sat
outside
in late February, but a lovely afternoon-into-evening nevertheless.
It was a 3-frames-kept day: the beers before dinner, the plane, and my meal on the plate. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
February 26 posts
(14; missing
2017
,
2019
, and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260226_230117754_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
airport
,
illinois
,
bandw
,
shrug
,
murphysboro
,
flash-o-red
,
tmbandw
,
st. nicholas brewing company
,
mdh
,
southern illinois airport
,
tm26feb
,
tm-p8
,
st. nicholas brewing
,
for2026
