An era ends…

Today I gave the rowing shell a good cleaning and took photos to place a “For Sale” ad. I took this boat out three times in 2023, once in 2024, and once in 2025. That’s not often enough to justify the storage requirements, risk of injury, and the possibility of unforeseen dangers on the water as I get older.
It’s time for a new car, but will it be a “boat-hauling” car or a true second vehicle ready to make the drive out to Massachusetts? My current car is a 2008 with about 80,000 miles on it. Clearly, it’s for mostly-local transportation. The car decision helped to force the boat decision and honesty about my health.
Ad placed. We’ll see what the boat, the oars, my GPS gift-from-a-friend, and the “slings” will fetch in a niche market…