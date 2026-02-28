Previous
“During” by rhoing
“During”

This lovely glass insert for our front door had been “frosted” (for privacy), but there were “dots” all over: little circles where the paint/film had come off. Today we removed the previous layer — very tedious work and we had to escalate the solvent up to acetone to make much headway. Here, Clare is half-done with a fresh coat of “frost paint” or “frosted glass paint,” applied with a roller. I took some “before” photos: the insert is beautiful, but there is too much surface area that’s just clear glass, offering no privacy. Much as we may have resisted the idea of painting over it, it had to be done.

By the end of February, I’m definitely ready to bail on sort-of-mandatory B&W.

Mags ace
Great job! Although I think I would have left it clear and hung a short sheer over the glass.
March 4th, 2026  
