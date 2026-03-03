Sign up
Photo 5005
Painting the door
Doing it properly: the deadbolt and the knob have been removed. Was that done the last time this door was painted? That would be a “no.”
So say buh-bye to the in-your-face blue and hello to
“Lemon Verbena” (SW 7726 / 297-C4)
March 3 posts
(15; missing
2020
,
2022
, and
2024
)
[ PXL_20260303_210603966_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
lemon
,
painting
,
verbena
,
lemon verbena
,
tm-p8
,
tm03mar
Dorothy
ace
Yes to doing it properly. Although blue is my favourite colour, the lemon verbena is very pretty too.
March 6th, 2026
