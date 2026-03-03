Previous
Painting the door by rhoing
Photo 5005

Painting the door

Doing it properly: the deadbolt and the knob have been removed. Was that done the last time this door was painted? That would be a “no.”

So say buh-bye to the in-your-face blue and hello to “Lemon Verbena” (SW 7726 / 297-C4)

[ PXL_20260303_210603966_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Dorothy ace
Yes to doing it properly. Although blue is my favourite colour, the lemon verbena is very pretty too.
March 6th, 2026  
