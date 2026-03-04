Previous
“Carnival Costumes” by rhoing
Photo 5006

“Carnival Costumes” by Aimee Stewart; Buffalo Games; and because I’m me: 27×38 = 1,026 pieces

[ PXL_20260304_160434344_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Annie-Sue ace
Same colours all over the place - and all of those diagonals!
March 6th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
@anniesue Yes, lots of red, orange, and yellow (the front end of ROYGBIV)!
March 6th, 2026  
